Home Trust & Savings Bank of Osage is holding a party on Sunday, Sept. 8 for its 120th anniversary and the public is invited.
“Cheering You On For 120 Years” is the theme of the anniversary celebration being held from 4 to 7 p.m. in Osage City Park.
The event will include a free meal provided by the Mitchell County Cattlemen’s Association, Taste and the Dairy Wagon.
Spenser Rahm and JT the Balloon Guy will provide entertainment for the 120th anniversary celebration.
Games and activities will include a bean bag toss and face painting.
The event also will feature drawings for cash prizes as well as items such as a glider rocker and a smart TV.
Around 1,700 people were served during the bank's 115th anniversary celebration in 2014.
Leading up to the big party in the park on Sunday, the bank has been holding mini-promotions such as providing workers to help clean up Main Street in preparation for the summer season and providing water for all volunteers.
The bank employees did a "cash mob" during Treasures Fest on June 8. They wandered around Osage and gave away a total of $600 in Chamber Dollars to random people.
The bank hosted a First Responders Appreciation Dinner on July 22. Employees with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, Osage Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources were invited, along with EMTs and firefighters.
The bank also sponsored the July 31 tractor pull at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
The bank is also involved in many other community activities and projects each year.
Home Trust & Savings Bank was established in 1899 by 10 businessmen and was located in the Cleveland Building – today, The Cleveland Turret -- just a stone’s throw to the west of the current Home Trust & Savings Bank building. The first president was George Chandler.
The Ahrens family has been connected with the bank from its founding. Mrs. W.L. Eaton – whose husband was an original board member – was sister to J. W. Annis, who joined the bank as its third president in 1907. J.W. Annis was great-grandfather to retired bank president Frank Ahrens.
You have free articles remaining.
The Ahrens family continues to be an integral part of the bank. Frank is board member emeritus, and his children -- Jere Medlis Ahrens, Peggy Ahrens Rice and Frank A. Ahrens II -- all serve on the board, along with Jean A. Brumm, Rick Bodensteiner, Scott Brandau and Geri Thompson.
"It has always been important to the Ahrens family that we invest in our communities," said Brumm, the bank's president and CEO.
Home Trust & Savings participates as a sponsor for many Osage Chamber of Commerce events such as Friday Night Out and the Fourth of July parade.
The bank also helps with the Main to Main Marathon in August, which is sponsored by the Cedar River Complex.
Every June the bank gives away free ice cream at the ball diamonds for National Dairy Month.
"We go through gallons and gallons and gallons of ice cream," Brumm said.
This year Home Trust & Savings set a record for the amount of ice cream served.
The bank also sponsors reduced price movie nights at the Watts Theatre.
Home Trust & Savings organizes and prepares mailings for the Osage Community Chest drive, which is "like a mini-United Way," Brumm said.
The bank also makes financial contributions each month to benefit the community, according to Brumm.
Home Trust & Savings has given funds to Osage Community Daycare, the Mitchell County Regional Health Center, and North Iowa Area Community College's "Rise Up" campaign.
The bank also is very involved with the local schools, according to Brumm.
She noted the bank's 14 employees have a cumulative 330 years of experience. Employees are serving on the Osage City Council, the Mitchell County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees, the Osage Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and other community boards and organizations.
"For the past 120 years Home Trust & Savings Bank has been committed to investing in the area we serve," Brumm said. "It's a win-win for all of us and is paramount to the success and growth of all we serve, and we are committed to continue the tradition."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.