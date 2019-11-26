Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Mitchell County will host a wreath-making workshop from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the extension office, 315 Main St., Osage.
Participants will learn how to assemble a holiday wreath with Rick Pleggenkuhle, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Horticulturist.
Pleggenkuhle will guide participants through the steps of using evergreens, specialty greens and other materials to create a seasonal decoration for their home – all for less than the price of buying one in the store.
All materials are included, but participants can bring additional items to add to their wreath.
Registration is required with payment of $15 by Monday, Dec. 2, to the Extension office, 315 Main St., Osage, so there is enough supplies for the workshop.
To learn more or for questions, contact the Mitchell County office at 641-732-5574.
