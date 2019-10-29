Need some extra Christmas cash? The Osage Chamber of Commerce has a deal for you.
The annual Holiday Open House will herald in the season on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, and will serve as the kick-off for two fun challenges that will offer shoppers holiday cash.
The Great Holiday Giveaway runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 8. Shoppers may register for the giveaway at participating businesses. At each business they visit, they may submit one contest entry per day, per qualifying purchase, per in-store visit (online purchases are not eligible).
A total of 30 lucky shoppers will each win $50 in Chamber bucks. Winners will be announced on Dec. 11 after one representative from each of the three Osage banks draws 10 names.
There’s more: The Holly Jolly Scavenger Hunt also gets underway on Friday and also runs through Dec. 8.
Shoppers may obtain a clue card at the Chamber of Commerce or participating businesses; with that in hand, they will need to solve the clues at each business to figure out where a sock monkey has been hidden.
The business owner then writes their initials next to their clue. Once a clue card is completed, the owner’s name is entered into a drawing for $100 in Chamber bucks. Cards must be turned into the Osage Chamber of Commerce office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
All are invited to participate in the special weekend, which also features extended shopping hours.
The Holiday Open House, organized annually by the Osage Chamber of Commerce, would not be possible without the support of three important sponsors: CUSB Bank, Home Trust Savings Bank and First Citizens Bank, all of Osage.
