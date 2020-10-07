Historical Spring Park posts busiest season

While many recreational venues have shut down during the pandemic, the beauty of Spring Park has been enjoyed by nature lovers from Mitchell and surrounding counties.
“This will be a record year for us. I think COVID-19 has increased our camping,” said Del Gast, who has been Park and Recreation director for Osage since 2011.
Some of the people visiting the park seek solitude and escape from exposure to the virus, but others travel to the serine setting because of its picturesque scenery and updated amenities.
Spring Park holds prominence in Mitchell County history.
The boundaries for Mitchell County were first established in 1850-51. In 1852 Leonard Culter staked the first claim for land in Mitchell County, at the site of the spring in Spring Park. On July 2 1894, the Spring Park Association purchased 20 acres of land where the spring is now located. Association members and their families camped on the scenic site along the Cedar River.
In 1904 the association bought an additional 21 acres west of the first tract, fearing the timber would be harvested off the land. K. J. Johnson built the first cottage on the site around 1916, and other cabins were added later.
As members aged and others traveled by auto to other camping sites, interest in the property waned. In 1935 the area was leased to Mitchell County, and by 1937 the county wasn’t tending the property, so in 1938 the land located two miles west of Osage’s city limits was given to Osage. On July 28, 1990, a dream of the late Harry Cook became a reality when the two mile Harry Cook Trail that linked Osage to Spring Park was dedicated. Today the city owns and maintains the park and trail, and the Osage Police Department daily tours the property.
Those who frequently use the park are well aware of many improvements that have been made over the past several years.
“In 2014 we got a grant from Worth County Development Authority, and we put in an 18-hole Disc Golf Course,” said Gast, who said the current course has been reduced to 9 holes on the eastside of the Park. “Brent Jennings and his high school shop class built a portable cabin for the park in 2016. It can be rented for a nominal fee for those people who don’t tent.”
“In 2017 Randall Construction started phase one of the spring project, and in 2018, Randall and Kleckner Backhoe finished Phase Two of the project. They dug out the stream, and built a rock wall channel to stop erosion, which adds beauty to the area.”
“Steve Klapperich used to jog on the Harry Cook Trail, and in 2017, his wife Laura provided a memorial rock on the trail with a John Wooden quote at a scenic rest area overlooking the Cedar River. In 2019, Mitchell County Fine Arts Council added pictorial signs with words from famed authors and poets along the trail and throughout the park. We also built a primitive fat tire bike trail off the Harry Cook Trail, and this year we put in new culverts and cement crossings to preserve the trail’s surface.”
“In 2018 some City Council members pushed to blacktop from the park’s entrance to the already paved curve. In 2019 we widened and rocked the bank and canoe access to stop erosion. We added native wild flowers behind the spring this year,” said Gast.
Gast doesn’t take all the credit for the park’s preservation.
“We had three Eagle Scouts who did projects out here. The Girl Scouts provided the flag behind the spring and both the Girls and Boy Scouts have come and done projects. Several benches along the trail and in the park have been given as memorials. A lot of this getting done is due to Trees Forever, who in 2015 came and helped us brainstorm, and led us in the right direction.” said Gast.
Today the park contains several primitive camping sites, bike and walking trails, three shelter houses, modern bathrooms, playground equipment, a disc golf course, ever flowing spring, and fishing and canoeing accesses to the river. In the spring the park is filled with wildflowers, and in the fall maples provide the glorious colors of green, red and yellow leaves.
