Historical Spring Park posts busiest season

While many recreational venues have shut down during the pandemic, the beauty of Spring Park has been enjoyed by nature lovers from Mitchell and surrounding counties.

“This will be a record year for us. I think COVID-19 has increased our camping,” said Del Gast, who has been Park and Recreation director for Osage since 2011.

Some of the people visiting the park seek solitude and escape from exposure to the virus, but others travel to the serine setting because of its picturesque scenery and updated amenities.

Spring Park holds prominence in Mitchell County history.

The boundaries for Mitchell County were first established in 1850-51. In 1852 Leonard Culter staked the first claim for land in Mitchell County, at the site of the spring in Spring Park. On July 2 1894, the Spring Park Association purchased 20 acres of land where the spring is now located. Association members and their families camped on the scenic site along the Cedar River.

In 1904 the association bought an additional 21 acres west of the first tract, fearing the timber would be harvested off the land. K. J. Johnson built the first cottage on the site around 1916, and other cabins were added later.