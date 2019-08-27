OSAGE – It’s not an old-fashioned barn raising, rather a log house restoration that’s going on at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Denise Boerjan, St Ansgar, chairman of the Mitchell County Historical Society’s Log House and School House Committee, is currently seeking volunteers to help finish the restoration of the society’s log house, located on the northwest corner of the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.
Boerjan said funding for the restoration project has reached over $12,000, but there still is a need for about $5,000 to complete the project.
“I hope we will be finished by winter, but we need volunteers to help accomplish that goal,” Boerjan said. “What takes the time is chinking. We are working on removing the old chinking between the logs and re-chinking it, and its hard work.
“We could use volunteers to help remove the old chinking from between the logs, help mix plaster and help to replace the first layer of chinking,” Boerjan said. Several volunteers have been helping with the restoration project that began last summer.
To date, the log house has had its roof redone and an Amish craftsman, from Northwood, has been replacing the house’s windows. “They are pretty historically authentic,” Boerjan said.
For more information on individual or group volunteering, call or text Boerjan at 507-273-7236.
