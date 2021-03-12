Hinson liked, disliked certain parts of COVID stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Like her Iowa Republican counterparts, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson didn't vote for the $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus bill that was signed into law Thursday, but said there are parts of it she liked.
"The public health measure part – that's absolutely what we need right now," the First District representative said on her weekly call with reporters Friday.
She said she also appreciated the $300-per-week increase in unemployment payments and other direct cash infusions to individuals and businesses that continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic effects.
"Those are areas I would have supported if it would have truly been a targeted bill," Hinson said.
But Hinson voted no twice on the American Rescue Plan, once when it first came before the House of Representatives and again when it returned after being modified by the Senate.
She noted the bill didn't receive any Republican support and continued to hammer school spending in particular, which she unsuccessfully tried to tie to in-person reopening.
"I wanted to see some lanes on that," Hinson said. "I'm hopeful that this is not how we're going to do business going forward."
Hinson also introduced a bill on Friday, along with Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat, that would impose a five-year ban on senior executive branch employees from lobbying for five years. The PURE Executive Act also bans them from lobbying on behalf of foreign agents for life.
"If you're working in the top tier of administration, you should not be using your sensitive knowledge to lobby your political friends," Hinson said.
When asked if she would extend that to members of Congress as well as congressional staff, Hinson said she would, noting this bill was "phase one."
"That's something I would absolutely look at," she said. "Right now, I wanted to focus on the executive branch."
A former television journalist, Hinson was also asked about the trial of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was acquitted Thursday on misdemeanor charges stemming from a Black Lives Matter protest she was covering last summer.
"I support the First Amendment and your right to come out and cover events," Hinson said. "That's why I do press calls every week -- I believe in transparency. Ultimately, we need to respect the First Amendment."