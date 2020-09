Hinson addresses child care, student debt with Cedar Rapids economic development group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Congressional hopeful State Rep. Ashley Hinson wants to increase workforce opportunities, especially for younger workers, by expanding access to affordable child care as well as exploring creative approaches to paying off student debt.

Hinson is optimistic Iowa will get back to its pre-pandemic unemployment level — 2.7 percent in February, “when jobs were looking for workers instead of the other way around.”

To expand the workforce to meet Iowa employers’ needs, Hinson told members of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Young Professionals Tuesday, it will be essential for parents to have access to child care.

Hinson, a former television news anchor and currently in her second term in the Iowa House, is challenging freshman Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer in Iowa’s 1st District. The 20-county district includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.

In answering questions during the hour-long virtual forum, Hinson frequently referred to legislation she worked on as a state lawmaker that she believes can be a model for federal policies.