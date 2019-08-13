{{featured_button_text}}
4-H logo

Beef Herdsmanship

First Place – Washington Warriors

Second Place – St. Ansgar Believers

Third Place – Stacyville Shooting Stars

Sheep Herdsmanship

First Place – Mitchell County Mighty Members

Second Place – Rocky Ramblers

Third Place – St. Ansgar FFA and Osage High Towers

Meat Goat Hersdmanship

First Place – Osage FFA and Washington Warriors

Second Place – Mitchell County Outlaws

Third Place - Osage Warhawks placed third

Dairy Herdsmanship

First place - St. Ansgar Believers and Stacyville Shooting Stars

Swine Herdsmanship

First place – St. Ansgar Believers

Second place – West Lincoln Blues

Third place - Stacyville Shooting Stars

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments