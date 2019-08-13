Beef Herdsmanship
First Place – Washington Warriors
Second Place – St. Ansgar Believers
Third Place – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Sheep Herdsmanship
First Place – Mitchell County Mighty Members
Second Place – Rocky Ramblers
Third Place – St. Ansgar FFA and Osage High Towers
Meat Goat Hersdmanship
First Place – Osage FFA and Washington Warriors
Second Place – Mitchell County Outlaws
Third Place - Osage Warhawks placed third
Dairy Herdsmanship
First place - St. Ansgar Believers and Stacyville Shooting Stars
Swine Herdsmanship
First place – St. Ansgar Believers
Second place – West Lincoln Blues
Third place - Stacyville Shooting Stars
