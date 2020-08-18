Hendriksons take over Otter Creek Orchard in Mona

MONA -- Dallas Hendrikson, a 2009 Saint Ansgar High School graduate, grew up on a farm, as did his wife, Kara Jo.
However, farming is a challenging industry to enter these days.
That’s one of the reasons the couple decided to take over the Otter Creek Orchard in Mona this spring after the previous owners, Doug and Julie Crail, retired.
“We felt this would be a good opportunity for us,” Dallas said.
He and Kara Jo had already been helping out the Crails with the orchard for the past four or five years.
“They felt comfortable with us taking over,” Dallas said.
The Crails raised apples, specializing in the honeycrisp variety.
The Hendriksons are continuing that tradition.
“They did a heck of a job starting this place and building a product to sell,” Dallas said. “The apple sells itself. You can’t buy anything like this in the store.”
However, the Hendriksons are putting their own touch on the orchard by adding “different aspects of the fall experience,” such as a pumpkin patch, Dallas said.
They are even planning a small park for kids with playground equipment so children who come with their parents to pick apples and pumpkins will have something else to do.
Dallas, who is an agronomist, spends a lot of time with local farmers.
Once thing they discuss is how “people are getting farther away from the farm,” he said.
Fall is a good time for people to go outside, pick apples and pumpkins, and re-connect with the land, according to Dallas.
The orchard has 12 acres of apple trees.
Dallas said taking it over was a lot of work, especially since he and Kara Jo both work full time at other jobs. They also have an 16-month-old son, Huxley, and another baby boy due in November.
Fortunately, the Hendriksons have a few high school students helping them at the orchard.
Dallas, the assistant wrestling coach at Saint Ansgar High School, said the team is “a good resource for hard-working kids.”
The Hendriksons are still putting together plans for their grand opening, which will take place either the second or third weekend of September, depending on how quickly the apples mature.
Dallas said the pumpkins are doing so well that he expects them to be ready by Sept. 19 or 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!