Hendriksons take over Otter Creek Orchard in Mona

MONA -- Dallas Hendrikson, a 2009 Saint Ansgar High School graduate, grew up on a farm, as did his wife, Kara Jo.

However, farming is a challenging industry to enter these days.

That’s one of the reasons the couple decided to take over the Otter Creek Orchard in Mona this spring after the previous owners, Doug and Julie Crail, retired.

“We felt this would be a good opportunity for us,” Dallas said.

He and Kara Jo had already been helping out the Crails with the orchard for the past four or five years.

“They felt comfortable with us taking over,” Dallas said.

The Crails raised apples, specializing in the honeycrisp variety.

The Hendriksons are continuing that tradition.

“They did a heck of a job starting this place and building a product to sell,” Dallas said. “The apple sells itself. You can’t buy anything like this in the store.”

However, the Hendriksons are putting their own touch on the orchard by adding “different aspects of the fall experience,” such as a pumpkin patch, Dallas said.