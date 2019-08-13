{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE – Syd Heimer, Osage, exhibited the champion hand-embroidered wall hanging at this year’s Mitchell County Fair.

Her entry titled, A to Z Snowman, came from a Crab Apple Hill pattern, because Heimer said she liked the design. “I did adapt the pattern a little bit,” she said.

The wall hanging has 21 squares, with an embroidered snowmen on white fabric. The snowman theme, followed the 26 letters of the alphabet, with several letters grouped together on some squares.

“I did use a thin white iron on batting to hide threads,” Hemier said. “The striped material for the sashing was a happy accident. I found it on a discount shelf and it goes perfectly with the winter holiday scheme.”

It took Heimer over a year to produce the hand-embroidered top. Jean Miller, Osage, did the machine quilting for the piece. Heimer, who has been a longtime quilter, said, “I just enjoy doing it so much.”

