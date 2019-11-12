ISU Extension and Outreach, Mitchell County will host three Healthy and Homemade workshops in the Outreach Center at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 833 Ash St, Osage.
The series will focus on strategies for using time, money and skills wisely to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. Participants will sample recipes and a meal is provided each evening.
Topics covered will be:
• Cook Now, Enjoy Later – November 19, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Discover how planning ahead can reduce stress, save money, and provide your family with nutritious, home-cooked meals. Also learn how to utilize your freezer to save money and time.
You have free articles remaining.
• Veg Out! – December 3, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Explore the benefits of fruits and vegetables while learning how to increase your intake.
• The Joy of Slow Cooking – December 17, 5:30-7:00 p.m. Make warming soups, stews and chili this fall and take advantage of this hands-off cooking technique. Food safety tips and meal ideas will be shared.
Registration cost for all three sessions is $15. Registrations are being taken online at: http://bit.ly/hhs14660 (credit card required).
For further information or questions, call Darla at the Extension office at 732-5574 or email daolson@iastate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.