Harps & Chords to play in Osage on Feb. 4

Take a world class harpist and a world class vocalist from New York City, bring them to the town of Osage, and place them on the 2019-2020 Mitchell County Concert Association season, and you have great opportunity to enjoy a musical event.

Harps & Chords will play at 7 p.m. Feb. 4, in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center, CRC Complex in Osage.

This emerging new duo featuring harpist Jacquelin Kerrod and vocalist Daisy Press performs contemporary and popular music from various decades.

With a repertoire that takes the audience from “Maybe I’m Amazed” by the Beatles to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis to “Summertime” by George Gershwin to Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” to “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones, attending this concert will offer a contemporary style of performance with a plethora of musical gems.

For more information go to www.mitchellcountyconcert.org, through the Mitchell County Concert Facebook Page, contact Denny Johnson at 641-732-5657.

