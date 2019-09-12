Thomas Hansen, Republican candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District, will hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Columbus Club of Osage, 1403 State Street, Osage.
Hansen has run his own refrigeration business for 30 years and, with his wife Jeanett, runs Rock Cedar Ranch, which raises cattle and sells beef to local restaurants and customers in the Decorah area.
He has long been active in local politics. Through his years of personal experience and studying history and government, Hansen declared he is the only candidate running for the office which has actually developed plans to fix such problematic issues as healthcare and revitalizing agriculture.
Voters may examine his platform by visiting www.hansenforcongress.com.
The public is invited to meet the candidate and have their questions answered on issues that are important to them. Coffee and cake will be served.
