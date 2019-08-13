{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Hall and his bat house

Andrew Hall constructed a bat house, which he plans to hang up on his family's farm west of McIntire. It was chosen for the state fair.

 STEVEN THOMPSON THE PRESS-NEWS

OSAGE – Andrew Hall, McIntire, has developed an extensive knowledge of bats.

Hall, a member of the Stacyville Shooting Stars 4-H Club, entered a bat house he constructed for his fair project. It was selected for the state fair.

“This is a home for bats and it’s an easy way to conserve bats,” Hall said. “I got the idea for it through reading a book. You have to make the house suitable for bats. It needs to be warm, provide for protection and you have to provide a place for them to land.

“I made it out of old barn boards, which are a darker shade of wood and that draws in heat. I put a plastic mesh at the bottom and on both inside walls, so they will have a place to rest. There is an air hole in the front and its waterproof, so there won’t be any problems with weather. I am going to put it on a 12-foot pole in our yard.”

Being a first year 4-Her in 2018, Hall had brought a poster to the fair, providing information on bats in Iowa. “I love bats and I want to become a bat conservationist. I want to move to Michigan where the biggest colonies of bats are located.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments