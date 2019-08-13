OSAGE – Andrew Hall, McIntire, has developed an extensive knowledge of bats.
Hall, a member of the Stacyville Shooting Stars 4-H Club, entered a bat house he constructed for his fair project. It was selected for the state fair.
“This is a home for bats and it’s an easy way to conserve bats,” Hall said. “I got the idea for it through reading a book. You have to make the house suitable for bats. It needs to be warm, provide for protection and you have to provide a place for them to land.
“I made it out of old barn boards, which are a darker shade of wood and that draws in heat. I put a plastic mesh at the bottom and on both inside walls, so they will have a place to rest. There is an air hole in the front and its waterproof, so there won’t be any problems with weather. I am going to put it on a 12-foot pole in our yard.”
Being a first year 4-Her in 2018, Hall had brought a poster to the fair, providing information on bats in Iowa. “I love bats and I want to become a bat conservationist. I want to move to Michigan where the biggest colonies of bats are located.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.