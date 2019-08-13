Selected for State Fair
• Jenkins Sunshine – Chad Eastman, poster - beef cuts.
• Mitchell County Mighty Members – Riley Witt, metal work and cutting board; Aaron Roe, photo; Bethany Meier, cotton candy maker; Mitchel Meyerhofer, utilizing leadership skills to benefit community; and Benaiah Meier, solar charger.
• Mitchell County Outlaws – Addison Marcks, refinished table.
• Osage High Towers – Kendra Steiert, original art (2); Alexis Kolbet, photo; and Kayelea Parks, bow.
• Osage Warhawks – Emily Myers, acrylic drop cloth painting.
• Rocky Ramblers – Tate Williamson, horse medical kit, Jace Popp, restored chairs; Elyza Williamson, flowers framed; Sage Christensen, photo; Kendall Olson, photo; Liam Schafer, photo; Ethan Peterson, grain heat socks; and Josie Popp, wooden sign.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Adrianna Kruse, photo; Lauren Bork, quilt; Mallory Juhl, rosettes; and Natalie Bork, small bags.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Andrew Hall, bat house, and Christian Michels, gate.
• West Cedar Sunbeams – Sammi Scharper, photo.
• West Lincoln Blues – Reagan Hollatz, acrylic canvas painting and photo; Andrew Thyer, photo and Puerto Rico mission trip ; Sophia Ketelsen, skirt; Garrett Meitner, angel food cake and pound cake; Scarlett Byrnes, firewood business; and Alexa Thyer, 4-H poster.
Ag & Natural Resources
• Mitchell County Outlaws – Carson Marcks, Blue, Jake Miller, Blue, and Conner Nelson, Blue.
• Osage High Towers – Lydia Koch, Blue (2), Alexis Kolbet, Blue, and Kayelea Parks, Blue (3).
• Osage Warhawks – Elyse Brown, Blue, and Ella Eggers, Blue.
• Rocky Ramblers – Kolton Olson, Blue, and Jace Popp, Blue.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Rae-Lynn Meitner, Blue.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Nathan Brumm, Blue, Andrew Hall, Blue, Drew Offen, Blue, and Mackenzie Offen, Blue (2).
• West Cedar Sunbeams - Rafe Miller, Blue.
• West Lincoln Blues – Nicholas Ketelsen, Blue, Sophia Ketelsen, Blue, and Taylor Swenson, Blue (3).
Animal and Veterinary Sciences
• Osage High Towers – Lydia Koch, Blue, and Alexis Kolbet, Blue.
• Rocky Ramblers – Tate Williamson, Blue.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Adrianna Kruse, Blue, and Madalynn Rosenberg, Blue.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Mackenzie Offen, Blue.
Creative Arts
Visual Arts
• Jenkins Sunshine – Ruby Lohuis, Blue and Tyler Sprung, Blue.
• Mitchell County Mighty Members – Bethany Meier, Blue, Susanna Meier, Blue, and Riley Witt, Blue.
• Osage High Towers – Alexis Kolbet, Blue (2), Kayelea Parks, Blue, and Kendra Steiert, Blue (2).
• Osage Warhawks – Elyse Brown, Blue, Anna Clark, Blue (2), Grace Clark, Blue, Samantha Mellmann, Blue, and Andy Myers, Blue.
• Rocky Ramblers – Aubrey Chapman, Blue, Elizabeth Hinders, Blue, Leah Kuennan, Blue (2), Abby Rachut, Blue, Gabrielle Reinardy, Blue, and Elyza Williamson, Blue (2).
• St. Ansgar Believers – Natalie Bork, Blue, Olivia DeMaris, Blue, Aubree Kofoot, Blue (2), and Olivia Putz, Blue (2).
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Olivia Huisman, Blue, and Jaxson Vroom, Blue,
• Washington Warriors – Allison Schallock, Blue (3), Grace Schallock, Blue, and Adaya Thurnau, Blue.
• West Lincoln Blues – Reagan Hollatz, Blue (2), Sophia Ketelsen, Blue Paige Mehmen, Blue Ella Sparrow, Blue, Jack Sparrow, Blue, and Taylor Swenson, Blue (2).
Photography
• Jenkins Sunshine – Chad Eastman, Blue, and Chris Eastman, Blue.
• Mitchell County Mighty Members – Susanna Meier, Blue, and Aaron Roe, Blue (3).
• Mitchell County Outlaws – Alex Hemann, Blue, Addison Marcks, Blue (2), Carson Marcks, Blue (2), Colton Nelson, Blue, and Connor Nelson, Blue.
• Osage High Towers – Hannah Koch, Blue (2), Alexis Kolbet, Blue (4), Kayelea Parks, Blue (4), Aubry Rogers, Blue (4).
• Osage Warhawks – Anna Clark, Blue (2), Grace Clark, Blue (3), Joryn Hanson, Blue (4), Calvin Mellmann, Blue (4), Samantha Mellmann, Blue (4), Alexis Myers, Blue (2), Andy Myers, Blue, Emily Myers, Blue (4), Ian Schwarting, Blue (4), Victoria Schwarting, Blue (4), Aidan Wagner, Blue (2), and Emma Wagner, Blue.
• Rocky Ramblers – Samie Brandau, Blue (2), Maddie Bruesewitz, Blue (4), Melanie Bruesewitz, Blue (3), Aubrey Chapman, Blue (3), Ivy Christensen, Blue (2), Sage Christensen, Blue, Kaitlyn Olson, Blue, Kendall Olson, Blue, KaRena Herrick, Blue (3), Jacey Johnston, Blue (4), Katelyn Johnston, Blue (4), Leah Kuennan, Blue (2), Ethan Peterson, Blue (5), Gabrielle Reinardy, Blue (3), Ella Schafer, Blue (2), Liam Schafer, Blue, Elyza Williamson, Blue, and Tate Williamson, Blue.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Lauren Bork, Blue (2), Natalie Bork, Blue (4), Adrianna Kruse, Blue (2), Lindsay Kruse, Blue, Rae-Lynn Meitner, Blue (4), Sarah Phelps, Blue, and Olivia Putz, Blue.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Isabelle Brumm, Blue, Bradley Hackenmiller, Blue (4), Trace Huisman, Blue, Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, Blue (4), Evan Kruse, Blue, Mariah Michels, Blue, Mackenzie Offen, Blue (6), and Jaxson Vroom, Blue.
• Washington Warriors – Allison Schallock, Blue (4), Grace Schallock, Blue (4), Tessa Schallock, Blue (3), and Adaya Thurnau, Blue (4).
• West Cedar Sunbeams – Makayla Eagen, Blue (3), Corin Johanns, Blue, and Sammi Scharper, Blue (4).
• West Lincoln Blues – Reagan Hollatz, Blue (5), Kelly Koehler, Blue (5), Ella Sparrow, Blue (2), Taylor Swenson, Blue (4), Alexa Thyer, Blue, and Andrew Thyer, Blue.
Family and Consumer Science
• Jenkins Sunshine – Chris Eastman, Blue, Ruby Lohuis, Blue (3), Blue, John O’Donnell, Blue, and Tyler Sprung, Blue (2).
• Mitchell County Mighty Members – Benaiah Meier, Blue, Bethany Meier, Blue (2), and Susanna Meier, Blue (2).
• Mitchell County Outlaws – Whitney Hemann, Blue, Addison Marcks, Blue (2), and Colton Nelson, Blue.
• Osage High Towers – Hannah Koch, Blue, (2), Lydia Koch, Blue (2), Alexis Kolbet, Blue (2), Kayelea Parks, Blue (8), and Kendra Steiert, Blue.
• Osage Warhawks – Elyse Brown, Blue, Anna Clark, Blue, Grace Clark, Blue (3), Samuel Clark, Blue, Ella Eggers, Blue, Joryn Hanson, Blue (2), Katelynn Huebsch, Blue (2), Aidan Wagner, Blue, and Emma Wagner, Blue.
• Rocky Ramblers – Aubrey Chapman, Blue, Ivy Christensen, Blue, KaRena Herrick, Blue, Addison Jacobs, Blue (2), Isabelle Jacobs, Blue (2), Kaitlyn Olson, Blue, Kendall Olson, Blue, Kolton Olson, Blue, Ethan Peterson, Blue, Jace Popp, Blue (2), Josie Popp, Blue (2), Abby Rachut, Blue, Ella Schafer, Blue (2), Liam Schafer, Blue (2), and Elyza Williamson, Blue.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Lauren Bork, Blue (4), Natalie Bork, Blue (6), Olivia DeMaris, Blue, Braden Halvorson, Blue, Josie Juhl, Blue (3), and Rae-Lynn Meitner, Blue.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Isabelle Brumm, Blue (3), Nathan Brumm, Blue, and Zade Schell, Blue.
• Washington Warriors – Allison Schallock, Blue, (4), Grace Schallock, Blue (5), Tessa Schallock, Blue (6), and Adaya Thurnau, Blue (3).
• West Cedar Sunbeams – Ella Taets, Blue.
• West Lincoln Blues – Scarlett Byrnes, Blue, Sophia Ketelsen, Blue (4), Kelly Koehler, Blue, Paige Mehmen, Blue, Garrett Meitner, Blue (2), Taylor Swenson, Blue, Alexa Thyer, Blue (2), and Andrew Thyer, Blue.
Personal Development
• Jenkins Sunshine – Chad Eastman, Blue.
• Mitchell County Mighty Members – Josiah Meier, Blue, and Mitchel Meyerhofer, Blue.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Lindsay Kruse, Blue.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Evan Kruse, Blue, and Korben Michels, Blue.
• West Lincoln Blues – Scarlett Byrnes, Blue, Alexa Thyer, Blue, and Andrew Thyer, Blue.
Science, Engineering and Technology
• Mitchell County Mighty Members – Benaiah Meier, Blue, Josiah Meier, Blue (2), Mitchel Meyerhofer, Blue (2), Matthew Roe, Blue, and Riley Witt, Blue.
• Osage High Towers – Kayelea Parks, Blue (3).
• Mitchell County Outlaws – Jake Miller, Blue.
• Osage Warhawks – Reece Brown, Blue, Colton Gerdts, Blue, Garrison Gerdts, Blue, and Logan Gerdts, Blue.
• Rocky Ramblers – Ella Schafer, Blue.
• St. Ansgar Believers – Lauren Bork, Blue, Natalie Bork, Blue, Jevin Dammen, Blue, and Braden Halvorson, Blue.
• Stacyville Shooting Stars – Caleb Brumm, Blue, Christian Michels, Blue, Brock Retterath, Blue, and Jaxson Vroom, Blue.
• West Cedar Sunbeams – Mary Miller, Blue.
• West Lincoln Blues – Reagan Hollatz, Blue (2).
Challenge Class
Top Junior
Brock Retterrah – Stacyville Shooting Stars
Top Intermediate
Katelyn Johnston - Rocky Ramblers
Top Senior
Lauren Bork - St. Ansgar Believers
Ribbon Results
- Osage Warhawks – Ella Eggers, Blue.
- Rocky Ramblers - Katelyn Johnston, Blue, Leah Kuennen, Blue, and Liam Schafer, Blue.
- St. Ansgar Believers - Lauren Bork, Blue, and Rae-Lynn Meitner, Blue.
- Stacyville Shooting Stars - Brock Retterath, Blue.
- Washington Warriors - Adaya Thurnau, Blue.
Clothing Events
$15 Clothing Challenge
State Fair Winner
Lauren Bork - St. Ansgar Believers
Purple ribbon
- Rocky Ramblers – Gabrielle Reinard
- West Lincoln Blues – Reagan Hollatz
Blue ribbon
- Osage High Towers - Lydia Koch and Kayelea Parks.
- Osage Warhawks – Elyse Brown.
- St. Ansgar Believers - Natalie Bork and Aubree Kofoot
Clothing Selection/Fashion Review
State Fair Winner
Lauren Bork - St. Ansgar Believers.
Purple ribbons
- Rocky Ramblers - Gabrielle Reinardy.
- St. Ansgar Believers - Natalie Bork
- West Lincoln Blues - Alexa Thyer.
Clothing Selection
Blue ribbons
- Osage High Towers - Kaylea Parks
- Rocky Ramblers - Abby Rachut, Rocky Ramblers.
- St. Ansgar Believers - Olivia DeMaris.
Fashion Revue
Blue ribbons
- Osage Warhawks - Elyse Brown.
Share the Fun
State Fair Act
West Lincoln Blues 4-H Club Act - “Imaginary Fair.”
Educational Presentations
State Fair Selection
Scarlett Byrnes - West Lincoln Blues - “Butterflies”
Benaiah Meier - Mitchell County Mighty Members - Civic Air Patrol”
Susanna Meier - Mitchell County Mighty Members - “Cats”
Kayelea Parks - Osage High Towers - “Softball Batting
Working Exhibits
State Fair Selection
Lauren Bork and Natalie Bork - St. Ansgar Believers - “Cupcake Decorating”
Corin Johanns and Sammi Scharper - West Cedar Sunbeams - “Fridge Clips”
Blue Ribbons
Working Exhibits
Leah Kuennen and Gabrielle Reinardy - Rocky Ramblers -“DIY Dog Toys”
Brenna Kruse - St. Ansgar Believers, “Is that a T-shirt or a Bag?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.