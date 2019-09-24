STACYVILLE -- Three boys from a Stacyville 4-H club not only saved the carnival at the Visitation Church Fall Festival from going by the wayside, but also added some new games and contests.
The festival, which took place on Sept. 15, has traditionally featured a carnival for kids as well as a meal and auction.
However, this year the carnival games were set to be eliminated because festival organizers couldn't find enough volunteers to run them.
Fortunately, Stacyville Shooting Stars 4-H Club members Jaxson Vroom, Trace Huisman and Zade Schell came to the rescue.
Festival organizers didn't have time to get the entire club involved in saving the carnival, so they asked the three boys -- who all attend church at Visitation -- to help.
Trace and Jaxson are sixth-graders at St. Ansgar Middle School, while Zade is a fifth-grader at St. Ansgar Elementary.
Some of the events the boys added to the carnival included a Kiss the Pig contest, Plinko, a baseball throw and a football toss.
They also asked their families to donate money for prizes.
The boys asked other 4-H members to work at the carnival in shifts and recruited some adults to help as well.
Jaxson, Zade and Trace sold pop on the day of the carnival and filled in as game volunteers when others needed a break.
Zade his favorite part was "seeing people having a good time."
"I just liked seeing the smiles on the kids' faces," Jaxson said.
Trace said he enjoyed "just helping out."
As a thank-you, a group photo of the boys and an acknowledgement of what they did was included in the flyer for the fall festival.
Zade's mom, Katie Schell, said the hope is that the boys' efforts will "spark something" with their religious education classes at Visitation, as well as the rest of their 4-H club, to keep the carnival going.
