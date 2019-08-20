{{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell County youth serving on the Leadership League were recognized on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Mitchell County Fair.

The purpose of the Leadership League is to meet throughout the year to plan Intermediate 4-H activities for members in seventh and eighth grade and work on leadership skills, while having fun.

Returning members of the Leadership League include Andy Myers and Emma Wagner, of the Osage Warhawks; Natalie Bork, of the St. Ansgar Believers; Emma Hall and Olivia Huisman, of the Stacyville Shooting Stars.

A new member of the 4-H Leadership League, Kayelea Parks, of the Osage High Towers, was inducted on Friday.

