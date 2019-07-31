{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE -- U.S. House Representative Abby Finkenauer (D-IA-01) made a brief stop at the Mitchell County fairgrounds on Tuesday, July 30 to visit with 4-Hers, on the day they had their projects judged.

Finkenauer and her assistant strolled through the 4-H building viewing club booths, asking youth about their projects.

“My main focus every day is how we can keep Iowans in Iowa,” Finkenauer said, “and how do we attract people to Iowa.

“4-H is a special program and I love you guys are all involved here.”

After a tour of the 4-H building, Finkenauer stopped to visit with some of the youth, taking a group photo with them.

When asked what they thought about Finkenauer’s visit, Conner Mehmen, Osage, said, “It was pretty cool.” Jack Sparrow added, “It was neat to meet a U.S. Representative.”

Garrett Meitner, 4-H Mitchell County Council members, who helped guided the said, “She was fun and easy to talk to.”

After visiting with the youth, Finkenauer said she was concerned about the tariffs and how they are negatively affecting agriculture. “One thing we are concerned about is the trade war,” she said. “I am hopeful we will get these deals done sooner than later.”

