On Friday, Aug. 3, the 4-H Mitchell County Council held their 2019-2020 member installation ceremony in the Cedar River Complex Event Center.

The 4-H County Council is looked at for leadership – setting an example for others. 4-H County Council members are expected to be a living example of 4-H standards for other members and friends of 4-H. As representatives of 4-H, their task is “to make the best better.”

Returning members were installed for the upcoming year were Hannah Koch, of the Osage High Towers; Makayla Mostek, Alexis Myers and Victoria Schwarting, of the Osage Warhawks; Lauren Bork and Mallory Juhl, of the St. Ansgar Believers; Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, of the Stacyville Shooting Stars; Rafe Miller, of the West Cedar Sunbeams; and Andrew Thyer, of the West Lincoln Blues.

New County Council member installed was Brenna Kruse, of the St. Ansgar Believers.

A farewell to the members of the 4-H County Council who graduated this spring was held also. For the following members, it was the end of their 4-H years; however, they will go on and continue “to make the best better”

4-H County Council who graduated this past spring were Katelynn Mostek, of the Osage Warhawks; Sarah Phelps, of the St. Ansgar Believers; Corin Johanns, Kaylee Klaes and Sammi Scharper, of the West Cedar Sunbeams; and Garrett Meitner, of the West Lincoln Blues.

