On Friday, Aug. 3, the 4-H Mitchell County Council held their 2019-2020 member installation ceremony in the Cedar River Complex Event Center.
The 4-H County Council is looked at for leadership – setting an example for others. 4-H County Council members are expected to be a living example of 4-H standards for other members and friends of 4-H. As representatives of 4-H, their task is “to make the best better.”
Returning members were installed for the upcoming year were Hannah Koch, of the Osage High Towers; Makayla Mostek, Alexis Myers and Victoria Schwarting, of the Osage Warhawks; Lauren Bork and Mallory Juhl, of the St. Ansgar Believers; Brecken Huisman-Buringrud, of the Stacyville Shooting Stars; Rafe Miller, of the West Cedar Sunbeams; and Andrew Thyer, of the West Lincoln Blues.
New County Council member installed was Brenna Kruse, of the St. Ansgar Believers.
A farewell to the members of the 4-H County Council who graduated this spring was held also. For the following members, it was the end of their 4-H years; however, they will go on and continue “to make the best better”
4-H County Council who graduated this past spring were Katelynn Mostek, of the Osage Warhawks; Sarah Phelps, of the St. Ansgar Believers; Corin Johanns, Kaylee Klaes and Sammi Scharper, of the West Cedar Sunbeams; and Garrett Meitner, of the West Lincoln Blues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.