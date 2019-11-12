Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Mitchell County invites all 4-H family and friends to come celebrate 4-H Achievement on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Cedar River Complex Event Center, located on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds
The annual 4-H Awards Night is starting with dinner at 5:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow at 6 pm.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
If you are a 4-Her needing to RSVP or a community member interested in attending please call 641-732-5574 or email Olivia at odlogue@iastate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.