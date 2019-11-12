{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Mitchell County invites all 4-H family and friends to come celebrate 4-H Achievement on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Cedar River Complex Event Center, located on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds

The annual 4-H Awards Night is starting with dinner at 5:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony to follow at 6 pm.

If you are a 4-Her needing to RSVP or a community member interested in attending please call 641-732-5574 or email Olivia at odlogue@iastate.edu.

