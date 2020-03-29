Grocery Cart Races earns over $1,000 for food banks without racing

The seventh annual Grocery Cart Races as part of National Ag Week went a little differently this year.

Ten teams from Mitchell County committed to racing on March 27 at Randy’s Neighborhood Market. Traditionally each team would have been given two recipes and told to gather all the ingredients for the recipes in as little amount of time as possible while staying within a $45 to $50 price range. All food purchased would have been divided between the two food banks.

In an effort to provide a safe and healthy atmosphere for the teams and others, each team donated $50 to be split between the two food banks. The Mitchell County Farm Bureau will double their donation to the Mitchell County Food Bank and the Riceville Food Pantry by donating $50 per participating team.

Just over $1,000 was donated and split between the two food banks.

Participating teams included: S & S Locker, Farmers State Bank, LR Falk Construction, Emerging Ag LLC, Town & County Insurance, Limestone Brewery, Riverside Seeds LLC, Klapperich Feed Service, Osage Coop Elevator, and 98.7 KISS Country.

