A new construction project is soon to begin at Osage High School. However, this project is slightly smaller than the one in the final stages of completion.
During the Monday, Oct. 21 meeting of the Osage Community Schools Board of Education, approval was given for the construction of a greenhouse south of the school’s new addition.
The new structure will be used for production of plants, research as well as for horticulture and agriculture classes. The Board’s approval allows the chapter to move into the first stages of construction, when weather permits.
Malayne Meyer, Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor, advised the board of ongoing efforts to procure the $145,000 needed for the structure. Meyer said the FFA chapter had already gathered $57,000 in grants and donations and had applied for additional funding.
Osage Schools Superintendent Barb Schwamman introduced the new student representative, Logan Martin, to the Board. A junior, Martin said he is looking forward to serving as student representative.
During the “Spotlight on Education” segment of the meeting, members of Deb Huftalin’s third grade computer class presented computer programs they had developed. Their screen presentations provided photos or videos, with voice overs, explaining how to treat different health issues.
Tracie Kofoot and three students came before the board asking for approval of a high school eco club that would focus on environmental issues. Some of the club’s proposed projects would be to obtain and maintain a bee hive, monitor food waste from school lunch programs and build and maintain a compost bin. The board approved the new club.
Schwamman told the board the school’s current numbers are slightly down and asked the board to okay an early retirement package for eligible personnel at the end of this school year. The board approved the early retirement package, which is similar to the package offered in 2017.
A discussion on hiring a girl’s wrestling coach was tabled until next month so more information could be gathered on the numbers of girls who participate in future years. Athletic Director Mike Henson said girl’s wrestling is now sanctioned under the athletic union, but new provisions will take place whenever 50 schools in the state sponsor girl’s wrestling.
