The grandstand entertainment at this year's Mitchell County Fair was full of energy and high-octane excitement.
Tuff Trucks were headliner on Thursday night.
It was a night of competition when older, inexpensive vehicles (or newer expensive vehicles) in their nearly stock configuration will be taken through a course of bumps, jumps, and mud racing against the clock to determine a winner.
The contest included both 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive trucks.
The entertainment kicked off Wednesday night with the truck and tractor pull.
Figure 8 Races were on Friday night and the ever-popular car demo derby by Masters of Disasters ended the fair on Saturday night.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
New entertainment this year could found in the Limestone Brewers Beer Garden on Thursday and Friday night. Damon Dotson was the featured music on Thursday night with Hwy 9 on Friday night.
TTP-0155-2.JPG
Lots of Black smoke all night long.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
TTP-0200.JPG
Tearing up the course.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
TTP-0216.JPG
Low air in the back tires helps get a grip on the track.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
TTP-0235.JPG
Speed limits matter in the pull.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
TTP-0265.JPG
Safety gear is a must.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
TTP-0450.JPG
A John Deere 720 taking its turn in the Mitchell County Fair Truck and Tractor Pull.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
TTP-0642.JPG
A big truck takes to the track in the truck and tractor pull at the Mitchell County Fair.
MARY KLAES
THE PRESS-NEWS
1
Ben Butjer keeps her going even with the door open.
KARA NAIG
THE PRESS-NEWS
2
Wayne Frost battles the course in the Tuff Truck event.
KARA NAIG
THE PRESS-NEWS
3
Collin Byrnes, from Riceville, with the souped-up panel van battles with a fellow Ricevillian.
KARA NAIG
THE PRESS-NEWS
4
Joe Roll's vehicle with some creativity in adding weight to his vehicle.
KARA NAIG
THE PRESS-NEWS
5
Adam Nieman makes his way through the Tuff Truck course.
KARA NAIG
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4317.JPG
It was a great night for Figure-8 Races at the Mitchell County Fair.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4341.JPG
It was a full track at the Mitchell County Fair Figure-8 Races.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4342.JPG
The cars go three-wide around the track in the Figure-8 Races at the Mitchell County Fair.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_3202.jpg
A "mini" demo derby was before the main event took place on Saturday night at the Mitchell County Fair.
KATHIE BLAKE PHOTOS
DSC_3300.jpg
Trophies were handed out to the young drivers for a great night of demolition derby fun at the fair.
KATHIE BLAKE
DSC_3313.jpg
The main event - the "big" demo derby is always a huge hit at the Mitchell County Fair.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_3368.jpg
Brian Perrin in the Pritchard Auto demo derby car.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_3404.jpg
Mike Malmin in Basic Building Supplies demo derby car at the Mitchell County Fair.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
DSC_3443.jpg
The Demolition Derby is a highlight for many who attend the Mitchell County Fair.
KATHIE BLAKE
THE PRESS-NEWS
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.