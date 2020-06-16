Gov. Kim Reynolds visits Mitchell County Test Iowa site

Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the latest Test Iowa site -- in Osage -- on Tuesday morning.
There are 10 Test Iowa drive-through test centers in Iowa; Mitchell County's opened on Monday, June 15. Reynolds says she hopes to see more centers in the near future.
“I hope citizens recognize the great leadership and collaboration involved to make this happen," Reynolds said. "You are really leading the state in this task and are all dedicated servants. I’m very proud of the public health team and the healthcare providers that got together to run this.”
The coronavirus continues to have a hold on Iowa. More than 24,000 cases have been diagnosed in the state -- eight in Mitchell County -- with 664 deaths and 14,898 recovered.
On April 21, Reynolds launched the Test Iowa website in the hopes that it would expand testing capacity. Iowa is the second state to offer this type of online pre-assessment for COVID-19.
While the governor met with the healthcare providers who run the Mitchell County test center they told her that they were in need of gloves and a scanner to scan the information that was gathered that would then log it for the state and get the information compiled faster.
The governor said she would work on that.
The Test Iowa website allows Iowans to answer some basic questions that a healthcare provider would ask if one were to go in to get tested for the coronavirus. The online assessment should lower the amount of people coming in who may not have the virus, which would in turn limit the exposure.
The website prompts users with basic questions such as their name and address before getting into symptom questions. It first encourages that anyone experiencing shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, mental confusion, or bluish lips or face should go to a medical facility or call 911 immediately.
The website asks users if they believe they’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and if the user has been practicing social distancing.
Once the questionnaire is complete and if the user decides they still want to be tested by a healthcare professional they are given a QR code. QR codes have to be presented in order to be tested at a healthcare facility.
Mitchell County Public Health and the Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) are still using the same testing center at the 4H building at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds. A representative from Mitchell County Public Health says that since the Test Iowa center was opened on June 15 25 to 30 people have been tested as of June 16.
After taking the assessment people will be able to schedule an appointment at the testing center. After the testing is done the tests are picked up and taken to the labs by law enforcement officials.
Mitchell County Public Health Director Laura Huisman wants people to know that testing is now available to anyone at no cost.
“It’s important to know that anyone can get tested, whether you’re asymptomatic, symptomatic, whatever, you can choose to get tested,” says Jessa Ketelsen, an immunization and quality assurance coordinator at Mitchell County Public Health.
To make an appointment people need to call the Public Health Drive-Thru Clinic at 641-832-3500.
