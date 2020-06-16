Gov. Kim Reynolds visits Mitchell County Test Iowa site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the latest Test Iowa site -- in Osage -- on Tuesday morning.

There are 10 Test Iowa drive-through test centers in Iowa; Mitchell County's opened on Monday, June 15. Reynolds says she hopes to see more centers in the near future.

“I hope citizens recognize the great leadership and collaboration involved to make this happen," Reynolds said. "You are really leading the state in this task and are all dedicated servants. I’m very proud of the public health team and the healthcare providers that got together to run this.”

The coronavirus continues to have a hold on Iowa. More than 24,000 cases have been diagnosed in the state -- eight in Mitchell County -- with 664 deaths and 14,898 recovered.

On April 21, Reynolds launched the Test Iowa website in the hopes that it would expand testing capacity. Iowa is the second state to offer this type of online pre-assessment for COVID-19.

While the governor met with the healthcare providers who run the Mitchell County test center they told her that they were in need of gloves and a scanner to scan the information that was gathered that would then log it for the state and get the information compiled faster.

The governor said she would work on that.