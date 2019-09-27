Thomas Hansen, a GOP candidate for the Iowa 1st District Congressional seat, told potential supporters during a campaign stop in Osage Thursday a lot of politicians say they are willing to work with anyone.
"I'm not," said the Decorah farmer and businessman. "I'm going to work with anybody that's willing to work within the confines of the Constitution, but if you are looking to tear down the Constitution and institute things like Obamacare, which is a socialist-type program -- do you want any more programs like that? -- it's my job to stop them."
He said Republicans "have always been too polite."
"We have to speak up. We have to be more vocal," he said.
He said what sets him apart from the others in the race on either side -- which includes U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer the Democrat elected in 2018 to represent the 1st Congressional District, and State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion -- is "I actually have solutions to the problems facing this nation."
The biggest issue in the 2020 election is going to be health care, according to Hansen.
He praised President Donald Trump for his recent executive order to make hospitals advertise their prices.
Hansen also said health insurance needs to go back to being more like car insurance so people can shop around for the best price for something like a knee replacement.
When asked about his stance on the call for a ban on assault rifles, Hansen said the Second Amendment is there for Americans to have the right to purchase firearms "to defend ourselves, our family, our community and our nation if necessary."
He said mass shootings are "a societal problem."
Hansen said "everyone knew" the Parkland school shooter had problems, but the laws didn't allow anyone to do anything about it.
As a society "we can't turn out backs on kids," Hansen said. Instead, they should be getting the help they need, he added.
He said he's favor of arming teachers on a voluntary basis as long as they have a background in a field like the military or law enforcement and have training in how to use a gun.
Hansen said if someone passes an enhanced background check, they should be allowed to get a conceal carry permit in all 50 states.
He said those who get a conceal carry permit should have some firearms training because "there's nothing worse than someone with a gun who doesn't know how to use it."
However, those who do get a permit should be able to conceal carry in places like schools and federal buildings, according to Hansen.
"I'm all for it," he said.
