The Mitchell County 4-H Youth Entertainment Committee held a Goat Costume Contest on Saturday during the Mitchell County Fair.
Mitchell County celebrities went head-to-head dressing themselves and their goat in their best or worst.
Prizes will be given out for the Best Duo/Couple, Goofiest, Least Recognizable, Best 5 Minute Throw Together and Most Original.
