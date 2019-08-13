{{featured_button_text}}

The Mitchell County 4-H Youth Entertainment Committee held a Goat Costume Contest on Saturday during the Mitchell County Fair.

Mitchell County celebrities went head-to-head dressing themselves and their goat in their best or worst.

Prizes will be given out for the Best Duo/Couple, Goofiest, Least Recognizable, Best 5 Minute Throw Together and Most Original. 

