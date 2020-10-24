Ghouls were on the prowl in Osage on Saturday

Seventy-five women participated in the inaugural Osage Chamber of Commerce Ghouls Day Out event on Saturday.

It was a bit like trick-or-treating for grown-ups, with costumes optional.

The women who bought tickets signed up as groups of five.

Each of the 12 downtown businesses on the “passport” provided something complimentary to the participants, such as snacks, appetizers or beverages.

Businesses stamped or initialed the corresponding box on each woman’s passport. Those who stopped at 10 businesses were entered in a drawing for $100 in Osage Chamber bucks, while participants who stopped at 12 businesses got two entries.

Participating businesses were Aletheia, Create, Emerson’s on Main, Frames & More, Gifts Galore, Limestone Brewers, Mapletown Manor, Osage Floral & Gifts, Piggyback Smoke Shack, Shelter Insurance, Taste by Unc’s Cheesecakes, and Teluwut Grille House & Pub.

“It’s just a way for us (the Chamber) to provide a fun activity and let our businesses tell a little bit about themselves and what they have to offer,” said Jessica Baldus, owner of Taste, which served as the check-in point for all the groups.