Three generations of a Bolan family participated in a bicycle ride along historic Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles that ended earlier this year.
"The whole thing was so amazing and awesome," said Kelsie Willert, a 2016 graduate of St. Ansgar High School now attending Grandview University in Des Moines.
Her mother, Lori Willert, planned the Iowa 150 Route 66 Bicycle Tour. Thirteen cyclists and a three-member support crew participated in the ride.
Linda Nydegger, who is Lori's mother and Kelsie's grandmother, drove the support RV for them.
"To be able to experience this with my mom and my daughter was huge," said Lori, a teacher with the Northwood-Kensett Community School District.
For more than 50 years, motorists traveled on Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Route 66, established in 1926, was the nation's first all-paved highway system connecting the Midwest to California.
Today it is a popular route for cyclists who experience American history and nature as they travel through places like the Ozarks and the Mohave Desert.
The Iowa 150 group went to Chicago in the summer of 2018 to complete the first half of the journey, which ended in Texas.
The group returned to Texas this year to complete the second portion of the trip, which ended at the Santa Monica Pier.
Kelsie, who learned to ride a two-wheel bike when she was still a toddler, has been on cycling trips before, but never one this long.
"Every day was different." Kelsie said.
Just going a few thousand feet higher in elevation meant a huge change in scenery, she said.
One of her favorite experiences was spending time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, partly because of all the different cultures represented in that city.
"It was so cool and so different," she said.
Kelsie, who graduated from North Iowa Area Community College before transferring to Grandview, said she learned a lot about Native American tribes while traveling through the Southwest.
She is now is working on a research paper about the trip for an independent study called "American History via Route 66" she is doing for college credit.
Lori did research for five years in preparation for the Iowa 150 Route 66 ride.
You have free articles remaining.
The Adventure Cycling Association, which has maps and other information for bicyclists doing the Route 66 trip, was a huge help, she said.
One couple who participated in the ride now lives in Los Angeles, so their assistance was invaluable in planning the final portion of the journey, according to Lori.
The Iowa 150 group met many other travelers interested in the legendary highway when they were on their trip.
"International travelers are fascinated by Route 66," Lori said.
The route is going to be 100 years old in 2026, which is spurring a lot of that interest, she said.
Route 66 played a big role in American history and pop culture.
Lori said portions of the 1940 movie "The Grapes of Wrath" were filmed along Route 66, which served as the route for those leaving the devastation of the Dust Bowl in the 1930s -- like the fictional Joad family -- hoping for better opportunities in California.
Lori noted the Eagles' song "Take It Easy" includes the line, "standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona," which is one of the towns along Route 66.
There's also the song "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66," originally recorded by Nat King Cole in 1946 and later covered by many others.
A lot of westerns were filmed in areas near Route 66, according to Lori.
So were all the episodes of "Route 66," an early 1960s TV series that ran for more than 100 episodes.
Although there's a lot of nostalgia associated with Route 66, it had a darker side, according to Lori.
"Route 66 had its racial issues," Lori said.
During the Jim Crow era, many hotels were for whites only -- including those along Route 66.
The Green Book, an annual guide for black travelers, was published from 1936 to 1966 to provide information on hotels and restaurants that accommodated African-Americans.
The Iowa 150 is a an extension of a group of bicycling friends formed in 1995 when more than 300 Iowans -- including Lori -- rode across America, led by Chuck and Carla Offenburger, to promote Iowa’s Sesquicentennial.
In 2004 the Iowa 150 group rode a week of the Illinois section they had done in 1995 in preparation for the 10-year anniversary reunion ride in 2005 called the Mississippi River Tour.
In 2009-2010 they did a Lewis & Clark Tour. In 2015 they traveled from Iowa City to Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.