1,000 get free pork loins and some holiday cheer in Osage

A thousand people received free pork loins from Iowa Select Farms Thursday in Osage – but that’s not all they got.

A dancing Christmas tree, one of Santa’s reindeer, Mrs. Claus and 60 local Iowa Select employees were on hand to greet the recipients as they drove into the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

As people rolled down their car windows to receive festive tote bags with a pork loin inside, they could hear holiday music playing over a loudspeaker.

“Merry Christmas!” the Iowa Select employees repeated over and over as the long line of vehicles made its way to the exit.

“We try to provide a good experience for families when they come through,” said Jen Sorenson, communications director for the company.

Many of the Iowa Select workers bring their children to help distribute the pork loins during the annual event, according to Sorenson.

“We always give joy and have fun,” she said. “We don’t want to make anyone feel bad about being in need.”

This is the ninth year of Operation Christmas Meal, in which Iowa Select, along with the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation, gives away pork loins to those who otherwise wouldn’t have a holiday dinner.