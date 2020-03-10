Geraldine Juenger, 98

Geraldine (“Geri”) was born the eldest daughter of Bertha (Roth) and Frank Spitz in Orchard. She grew up and spent her early adult years in the Orchard and Osage area doing housework for families, and working at a Waterloo grocery store. She married Raymond Juenger of Stacyville on November 16, 1949, and they lived in Lyle, MN for a brief time until moving to Austin, MN where they spent the rest of their lives. Geri has one sister, Sr. Theresa Ann Spitz of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by husband, and her brothers and their wives, Clarence (Anna) of Virginia and Bernard (Belle) and Don (Elizabeth), all of Osage. She has five children, James (late Paulette) of Duluth, MN, Jeanne of LaCrosse, WI, Joan (Randy) Smith of Chaska, MN, Judy of Chicago, IL and Jon (Bridget) of Austin, MN.