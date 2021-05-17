Genetics a key component in Mitchell County cow-calf operation

“We use a special creep feed that is higher in roughage than grain, and is suppose to add muscle to the calves instead of fat,” Lyle said.

“If you get calves too fat they will finish out too soon for the feeder,” added Tom.

Lyle said the Newtons sell their calves right off the cows in the fall.

"We have a local cattle feeder who buys our steers, and we take our heifers to a sale barn to sell," he said. "We sold our steers right off the cows last October and they weighed 687 pounds."

One of the benefits to Newtons’ black cattle is they can be sold to a packing house in Lime Springs, which only buys black cattle.

Genetics is a high priority in the Newton operation. Bred replacement heifers are purchased annually to replace culled cows, and each year the Newtons buy two Semmental bulls out of a production sale held in Decorah, Iowa.

The Newtons closely study production records of the nearly 100 bulls sold each year.