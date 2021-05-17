Genetics a key component in Mitchell County cow-calf operation

Lyle Newton and his son Tom find that genetics has played a large role in developing their cow-calf operation.
Partners in a row crop operation located in the Little Cedar Area, the father and son partnership also runs a herd of around 130 beef cows.
Lyle, who graduated from Osage High School in 1966, was involved in a family farming operation before joining the Marines and serving in Vietnam.
“I was in the Marines from August of 1967 to April of 1969 and I actually bought my first 60 acres of ground while serving in Vietnam,” Lyle said. “I got married to Ronnie in June of 1970 and started crop farming and raising beef cattle.”
Tom graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 2002, and later obtained a degree in Accounting and Farm Operations Management from North Iowa Area Community College.
He had been active in showing livestock at the Mitchell County Fair, and also won the largest Boar Contest at the Iowa State Fair in the early 1990s with a Yorkshire Boar weighing 1,197 pounds.
Today, the Newtons usually sell their calves as feeders in early October.
“We used to feed a lot of cattle out, but with the added crop ground we now sell our calves as feeders,” Tom said.
“Mainly our cow herd is made up of Angus cows, and we breed them to Simmental bulls,” Lyle said. “Ninety percent of our calves are black, but we get a red one every once in a while. We turn the bulls in on June 1, and the cows start calving on March 10.”
The cow herd gleans corn fields in the fall and later are fed corn silage and high quality hay.
“We don’t use pure alfalfa hay (because) it’s too rich, (so) we mix some grasses in our hay mixture,” Lyle said.
Tom added that the Newtons feed corn silage in the winter.
"It’s about the best feed you can get, but we limit the amount that is fed," he said. "We also have a mineral mix available for the cows, and they get their protein from the hay."
Feeding a beef cow proper rations helps to produce a healthy calf, which is easy to birth.
“We like our cows to have calves weighting about 75 pounds, and our heifer’s calves to weight about 60 pounds,” Lyle said.
Another element in producing moderate sized calves, that won’t cause birthing problems, is to use sires that produce smaller calves.
During calving, the Newtons rent facilities so young calves are protected from Iowa’s unpredictable spring weather.
“We calf everything on cement and under a roof,” Tom said. “There are a lot of good facilities that we can use in the spring.”
Around June 1, the cow-calf pairs are turned into good pastures. Calves are introduced to creep feed around Aug. 1 or later, depending on grass conditions.
“We use a special creep feed that is higher in roughage than grain, and is suppose to add muscle to the calves instead of fat,” Lyle said.
“If you get calves too fat they will finish out too soon for the feeder,” added Tom.
Lyle said the Newtons sell their calves right off the cows in the fall.
"We have a local cattle feeder who buys our steers, and we take our heifers to a sale barn to sell," he said. "We sold our steers right off the cows last October and they weighed 687 pounds."
One of the benefits to Newtons’ black cattle is they can be sold to a packing house in Lime Springs, which only buys black cattle.
Genetics is a high priority in the Newton operation. Bred replacement heifers are purchased annually to replace culled cows, and each year the Newtons buy two Semmental bulls out of a production sale held in Decorah, Iowa.
The Newtons closely study production records of the nearly 100 bulls sold each year.
“We want a bull with calving ease especially for our younger cows and heifers. We study 205 day weaning weights of bulls, which can run from 500 to 800 pounds. They also do scanning to look at the ribeye size,” Lyle said. “We also want a docile bull. You can determine a bull’s temperament by being around them. We go a couple hours before the sale each year to look over the bulls and be around them. This year the top bull in the sale brought $39,000 and the average bull costs around $5,000. We don’t buy the top bulls in the sale, but we purchase good bulls.”
Studying and buying high performance sires has helped the Newtons produce calves with heavier weaning weights and helps to provides meatier animals that finish faster in the feed lot, which translates into more efficiency for both the Newtons and the feeders who purchases their calves.
Lyle said he was educated about the seven basic food groups when he was a youngster is grade school, and believes consumers need to get back to a basic understanding of food.
“We have to educate people about our meat which is a good product," he said. "A good vegetable hamburger is a healthy meal with five of the seven food groups.”
Tom said that he enjoys working around the cow-calf herd.
“I would like to raise cattle the rest of my life," he said. "I like working around them. Farming is a good way of life, and a good way to raise a family.”