Gary Fossey: District 5 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

Gary Fossey tries to attend every Mitchell County Supervisors Board meeting he can. He says he likes keeping up with what’s going on in the county; he likes being an involved citizen. That’s why he’s running for the Mitchell County Supervisors Board as a Republican in District 5.

Fossey has worked for the county for almost 24 years. He owns a trucking business and helps move snow from hard surfaces during the winter.

“Being with the county as an employee for almost 24 years I kind of have a really good idea of what goes on day-to-day, what needs to be done, what needs to be fixed,” says Fossey. “I think I can lend a lot of help to that.”

His campaign had to take a backseat on his priority list for a while after his wife Barb was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. They are spending most of their time in Rochester, Minnesota as she continues her stem cell treatment, but Gary says her treatment will be done in a couple of weeks and then he’ll be able to attend the supervisors meetings frequently again.

Gary says he believes he can offer a lot of experience to the role of supervisor. He is a farmer and he believes his experience will help with the agricultural side of things; Mitchell County brings in a lot of agricultural revenue, he said.

“I just like Mitchell County,” he says. “I was born and raised in Mitchell County. I really care about what’s going on.”

Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.

