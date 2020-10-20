Fund-raising effort undertaken to restore Osage Cemetery monuments

At the request of the city, local contractor Dave Randall has examined both monuments and reported to council members that his preliminary estimates to tear down both monuments, and re-mortar and replace stones and bricks would be in the $15,000 range. He cautioned the council that he wasn’t able to examine either of the inner structures, so cost could be higher once the monuments are dismantled.

“Community spends a lot of time around these monuments. When the cannons are fired, and when the Memorial Day presentations are delivered from the stage of the American Legion Monument,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy says that fundraising is in its initial stages, and she intends to write several grants for the projects. She also will be seeking donations from the public.

“I don’t think there will be any trouble raising the money,” said McCarthy. “The Cemetery Monument Restoration Project is the official name of the fund-raiser. Donations for the project can be addressed to Cemetery Monument Restoration Project, Box 29, Osage, Iowa 50461.”

“Tentative plans for the completion of the restorations is before Memorial Day of 2021,” added Randall.

