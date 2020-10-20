Fund-raising effort undertaken to restore Osage Cemetery monuments

Hearing the City of Osage was concerned with two deteriorating monuments at the Osage Cemetery, Betty McCarthy has offered her services to help in fund-raising for the restoration projects. Mayor Steve Cooper said if the monuments aren’t repaired the city will have to take some sort of action to ensure public safety.
In a Nov. 12, 1964, issue of the Press News it was reported the large stone monument located next to the cemetery’s cannons was constructed by the city. The constructed monument cost $2,450 with the Osage American Legion giving a $175 toward the project. The monument has a stone foundation and sides, which holds an inscription of the Lord’s Prayer on a polished stone background. The city dedicated the monument to those who have served this country.
Currently large areas of crumbling and missing mortar has created loose and missing stones in the structure.
The American Legion Monument stands a few feet north of the city’s monument. It has bricked sides and a platform where the annual Memorial Day Presentations are given. The monument has loose mortar, aged and chipped bricks, and a weathered deck.
At the request of the city, local contractor Dave Randall has examined both monuments and reported to council members that his preliminary estimates to tear down both monuments, and re-mortar and replace stones and bricks would be in the $15,000 range. He cautioned the council that he wasn’t able to examine either of the inner structures, so cost could be higher once the monuments are dismantled.
“Community spends a lot of time around these monuments. When the cannons are fired, and when the Memorial Day presentations are delivered from the stage of the American Legion Monument,” said McCarthy.
McCarthy says that fundraising is in its initial stages, and she intends to write several grants for the projects. She also will be seeking donations from the public.
“I don’t think there will be any trouble raising the money,” said McCarthy. “The Cemetery Monument Restoration Project is the official name of the fund-raiser. Donations for the project can be addressed to Cemetery Monument Restoration Project, Box 29, Osage, Iowa 50461.”
“Tentative plans for the completion of the restorations is before Memorial Day of 2021,” added Randall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!