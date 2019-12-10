The Osage Community School District brought in many new faces this year, including Kristy Chambers.
Chambers, a special education para in Osage Schools, helps many kids. Chambers' day is very busy with her arriving at 7:30 a.m. to help kids before school. She also stays after school to help.
Chambers said she used to work at a hair salon and still sometimes does hair appointments.
She said, “This job is one-of-a-kind and a little different from my other one.”
Chamber’s daily schedule is also different and she is also hanging around a new crowd.
Chambers said she went from her own created schedule to one where she has to be somewhere at a certain time.
Chambers loves engaging with the students, getting to know them and making an impact in their lives.
“Every day is something new at work,” she said, “It’s not like cutting hair and doing the same thing over and over again. There is always something new or a new problem/obstacle to overcome.”
Chambers said she is enjoying her new job and can’t wait to see what the rest of the year brings. She also said she can’t wait to get to know the kids better and make an impact on them.
