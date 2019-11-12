The fourth season of Cedar Summerstock Theatre will open in June 2020 with “Hello, Dolly!” and will follow with “The Addams Family,” “Godspell” and close with the hilarious “Seussical the Musical.”
The announcement was made Nov. 2, during “Cabaret,” a fundraiser held at South Square in St. Ansgar. Several past troupe members were on hand to sing some selections featured in the line-up.
“Hello Dolly,” with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, has become a beloved offering on the musical stage. First brought to Broadway in 1964, featuring Carol Channing as matchmaker Dolly Levi, the show has been a decades-long favorite of both regional and Broadway revivals, the last coming in 2017 featuring Bette Midler. The production features several popular numbers, including “When the Parade Passes By,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” and, of course, “Hello, Dolly!”
“The Addams Family,” is a relative newcomer to the Broadway stage, but the characters featured are known by all – based on the Charles Addams cartoon characters made famous through both TV and film. The show, said Cedar Summerstock founder and artistic director Nancy Nickerson Lee, is hilarious and will be enjoyed by all.
“Godspell,” is another popular selection for theater productions since it was first staged off-Broadway in 1971. One of its selections, “Day by Day,” was a crossover hit onto the pop charts in 1972. The show had a Broadway revival in 2011.
“Seussical, the Musical,” is a lively production, based on the colorful characters made famous by Dr. Seuss. The season-ending production will feature many local children as part of the cast, Lee said.
Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by going to: cedarsummerstock.org, or at St. Ansgar State Bank, Farmers State Bank in St. Ansgar, and Osage City Hall and the Cedar River Complex in Osage.
