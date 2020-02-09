Free community meal on Feb. 16

A free community meal, “The Shared Table,” will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Feb. 16, at Osage United Church of Christ, located on the corner of Seventh and State streets.

This month, members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church will serve the meal --Goulash, garlic bread, fruit cups and beverage. While supplies last, take-outs are also available. Be sure to check the take-home items on the "free table."

The meal, held the third Sunday of each month, is open to anyone who would like a hot meal and a time to socialize with others.

Eight area churches, United Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Sacred Heart, Christian Missionary Alliance, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Rock Creek and Eden Presbyterian, in cooperation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, take turns serving the monthly meals.

