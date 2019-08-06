{{featured_button_text}}
Free Meal

A free community meal, “The Shared Table,” will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Osage United Church of Christ, located on the corner of Seventh and State Streets.

This month, members of Eden Presbyterian will be serving the meal. The menu will be Taco salad, carrots and celery, fruit and ice cream with cookies.

Carry-outs are now available. To schedule a delivery, please call the UCC office, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, 732-3452. If no one answers, please leave a message.

The meal, held the third Sunday of each month, is open to anyone who would like a hot meal and a time to socialize with others.

Eight area churches, United Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Sacred Heart, Christian Missionary Alliance, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Rock Creek and Eden Presbyterian, in cooperation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, take turns serving the monthly meals.

