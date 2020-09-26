Francis: Tales from the Cedar River Rendezvous

Cedar River Rendezvous-what a fabulous day for some fun and history lessons to boot!
I took good friend, Mike Burzette, who is French Canadian, meaning he could have had some ancestry in the fur trade, making it all the more meaningful talking to our new ahoy mate, “MN Jack Sparrow.” His name is actually Joshua Godfredson and he’s Minnesota’s premier Captain Jack Sparrow impersonator in pirate entertainment and education. He also seemed to be part Johnny Depp and Pepe Le Pew!
At first, we were amused and then realized he had so many interesting facts about the history of pirates. For instance, they wear a whole lot of stuff in their hair. We thought that was just the Johnny Depp flamboyancy coming through, but there was logic behind it. Pirates were often shipwrecked or even thrown overboard, so they learned to attach their belongings to their bodies, including their hair. There was the bone of a reindeer that was used as a tool. Multi-colored beads of were used to barter with the fur traders or the natives. Gaudy rings were for sentimental reasons or as another item to barter.
I researched a bit more and found that pirates were often jobless men, desolate between times of war, who wore the breeches, three-cornered caps, and linen shirts of the sailor. The shirts were usually not billowy unless you were the captain as you needed them tight, so they didn’t get caught in dangerous climbing of rigging on board of a ship. The feather in their cap was from an exotic bird on their travels, pirates tending to live on Caribbean islands (waiting for the ships to come to them), but there also were pirates that went up the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers.
The gold earrings were in case their body was washed ashore, there was money for a proper funeral. Sometimes their home port was engraved on their jewelry.
The eyeliner was not just an addition by actor Johnny Depp. It was used in ancient Arab culture to prevent eye ailments and sun glare.
Mitchell County Conservation had fantastic items for their raffle with proceeds going to programming and environmental education materials and displays and we can attest Captain Jack Sparrow would keep the attentions of students and at parties for all ages!
Barb Francis is a Mitchell County supervisor.
