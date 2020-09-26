Francis: Tales from the Cedar River Rendezvous

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar River Rendezvous-what a fabulous day for some fun and history lessons to boot!

I took good friend, Mike Burzette, who is French Canadian, meaning he could have had some ancestry in the fur trade, making it all the more meaningful talking to our new ahoy mate, “MN Jack Sparrow.” His name is actually Joshua Godfredson and he’s Minnesota’s premier Captain Jack Sparrow impersonator in pirate entertainment and education. He also seemed to be part Johnny Depp and Pepe Le Pew!

At first, we were amused and then realized he had so many interesting facts about the history of pirates. For instance, they wear a whole lot of stuff in their hair. We thought that was just the Johnny Depp flamboyancy coming through, but there was logic behind it. Pirates were often shipwrecked or even thrown overboard, so they learned to attach their belongings to their bodies, including their hair. There was the bone of a reindeer that was used as a tool. Multi-colored beads of were used to barter with the fur traders or the natives. Gaudy rings were for sentimental reasons or as another item to barter.