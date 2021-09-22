Four alumni to be honored by Osage Education Foundation

The Osage Education Foundation will hold the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Reception during the Osage High School Homecoming weekend in October.

According to a news release, four alumni will be honored beginning with the Homecoming Parade on Friday afternoon, Oct. 8. They will also be recognized at the Friday night Homecoming football game.

Alumni to be honored are:

Pat Mackin — Class of 1966

Bruce Olson — Class of 1973

Joyce Larson Ruehlow — Class of 1979

Emily Schmidt Massey — Class of 1992

A reception in their honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage, according to the release.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 each at all local Osage banks and at Hardware Hank, or you can mail a check for tickets to: OEF - P.O. Box 82 - Osage IA 50461.

Tickets can also be purchased on-line at the Osage Education Foundation website - https://sites.google.com/view/oefalumni/home. The ticket price will increase to $20 each for tickets purchased after Oct. 1.

According to the release, the Osage Education Foundation will continue to monitor COVID-19 protocols as the event draws closer.

