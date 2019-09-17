The Cedar Valley Ex-Press food truck serves tavern-style burgers and homemade hot dogs in Mitchell County and beyond.
The food truck, which is associated with the Cedar Valley Seminary in Osage, first started popping up around northern Iowa in June.
Although summer is over, the food truck will continue to appear at different places in the region in the fall, according to manager Bradley Ringhofer.
"With my culinary background I saw the need (for a food truck) in northern Iowa," he said.
The 2010 Osage High School graduate attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in the Twin Cities and helped open a number of restaurants there.
He later moved to Seattle and worked with a food truck there before going to San Juan Puerto Rico to cook for a restaurant/hotel.
Ringhofer then returned to Mitchell County, where he helped open the 10th Hole Bar and Grill, which adjoins the Riceville Golf Course.
Health code regulations regarding food preparation for public consumption have become more strict, so events are having difficulty finding vendors, according to Ringhofer.
Osage already has a lot of restaurants, plus an egg roll food truck that also debuted this summer.
That's why the Cedar Valley Ex-Press goes to a lot of places outside Mitchell County, such as Mason City, Clear Lake and Charles City.
Ringhofer said it's good advertising for the Seminary, which offers culinary classes, as well as Osage and Mitchell County in general.
The Cedar Valley Seminary was already doing catering for events in the Osage area, so a food truck is a good way "to tell our story somewhere else," Ringhofer said.
Sometimes the truck will go to a manufacturing plant so the workers can get something to eat during their lunch or supper break.
You have free articles remaining.
His only paid employee is Charlie Rogers, a 2018 Osage High School graduate.
Ringhofer's father, Mark, helps out as a volunteer.
The food truck uses fresh produce for its burgers.
Ringhofer also makes some of the dressings himself, such as the garlic mayo used for The Storyteller -- a double burger with American cheese and fried leeks.
He likes to keep the menu down to just six items. All items come with a choice of french fries or coleslaw.
One of their specialties is the Blues Burger, with features blue cheese and a rosemary apricot jam.
Another menu item is the Silver Medal, a homemade hot dog with sauerkraut.
"It's an old family recipe," Ringhofer said, noting he's the sixth generation to make it.
The name Silver Medal is a reference to Osage wrestling legend Gerald "Germ" Leeman, who won silver at the London Olympics in 1948.
The Cedar Valley Ex-Press will be serving Silver Medal hot dogs and other items from its menu during a book-signing event for James Drew's "Tough Street: From Osage to London to Lehigh, the Remarkable Life of Gerald "Germ" Leeman" from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Seminary.
Part of the fun of operating a food truck is going to festivals, county fairs and other community events, according to Ringhofer.
"We go where the energy is," he said.
See the Cedar Valley Ex-Press Facebook page for where the food truck will be next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.