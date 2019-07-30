{{featured_button_text}}

Hawkeye Community College opened the 20th annual Student Art Show by announcing numerous awards during a reception.

Receiving one of those awards was Rhianna Folkerts, Osage. She received the Iowa Library Award for her photograph “Set Fire to the Rain.”

She received $150 for her photo, which was purchased by the college. It will be a part of the college’s collection and will be permanently installed on campus.

All art show submissions are on display through May 9, in the Library on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo. After that, the award-winning pieces will be on display at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson Street, Waterloo. For hours of operation at both locations, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu.

