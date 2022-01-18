Flag football coming to CRC

The Cedar River Complex will be hosting a flag football league with four practices beginning in March and games played in April and May. Registration ends Monday, Jan. 31. Students must be in second through fourth grade.

Competition will be seven on seven. Practices will take place in the CRC. Teams can be NFL or college teams. Games will take place on Sundays at 1 p.m. Each team will wear the same color shirt as their team colors.

The winning team will take home the trophy. Cost is $20 for CRC member and $30.77 for non-members.

