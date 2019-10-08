There are five new firemen on the Osage Fire Department's crew.
New members include Jayden Fangmeier and Dalton Wright, who were first junior firemen. However, when they turned 18, the two joined the force as regular firemen. In addition, Tyler Cook, Taylor Ott and Alec Walls have also joined the department this past year.
With the addition of these five, the Osage Fire Department now has a full slate of 30 members, Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angell said.
Fangmeier, a 2019 Osage High School graduate, became a junior firefighter in 2017. He is a third generation volunteer firefighter. His grandfather, Dave, and dad, Brian, previously served with the Osage Fire Department. Brian recently retired after 30 years of service.
“When I was junior firefighter, I was more of an observer,” he said, “but I did get to do some hands on stuff. Now, I have more responsibility and get to go out on rescues and hazmat calls.” He expressed his appreciation for the help regular members have provided him since he started as a junior firefighter.
Dalton Wright, 18 and a 2019 Osage High School graduate, was Osage’s second approved junior firefighter, joining the force in June of 2018. Wright is now full-time member of Osage’s Fire Department. He is nearing the completion of his firefighter one training.
“Being a junior fireman gave me a baseline for understanding everything,” he said, “and I had a great opportunity to experience what firefighting was all about. I started out shadowing firemen, but as a regular fireman, I am allowed to do more at the fire scene and am able to go out on accident calls, which makes me feel I am more helpful.”
Both Fangmeier and Wright encourage high school students, who are interested in joining a fire department, to look into the junior firefighting program.
Tyler Cook, a 2008 graduate of Osage High School, and Upper Iowa University with a degree in criminal justice, has completed his firefighter one training. “I am most interested in the rescue calls and learning the different aspects of it,” he said. “The department is like a brotherhood and I enjoy being a part of it. I also enjoy helping the community and being involved in it.”
Taylor Ott is a 2012 Osage High School graduate, whose dad, Kelly, served on the Osage Fire Department for 10 years. “My dad was on the department so I kind of grew up around it,” he said. “One of the coolest things was when Dad was on the department I got to know a lot of the guys and now I get to work with them. When I was in high school I received two fire department scholarships and this is a good way to give back to the department.” He has almost completed his firefighter one training.
Alec Walls, a 2010 graduate of Dyersville-Beckman High School, said, “Being on the department is exciting and a big deal for me. I grew up in Dyersville and became an Eagle Scout. I knew being on a fire department would be a continuation of that. Being on the department is my way of showing I appreciate this community. I want to prove to the community, that, though I wasn’t born here or grew up here, I care about Osage.”
