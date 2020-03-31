First two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Mitchell County

Two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Mitchell County. These individuals are both middle-age adults (41-60). According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individuals are both self-isolating at home.

“While this is Mitchell County’s first two cases, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Mitchell County Public Health Director, Laura Huisman.

The two cases do not appear to be part of the state's count of 497 cases. Seven people in Iowa have died from COVID-19 so far. There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Preventive actions include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.