OSAGE – Some believe their creativity escapes during their youth, but Adam Parks, Sonne Nielsen and Perry Weigle recognize it can be reignited. Not only has the trio reignited their creativity, they also displayed their creations in the Open Class at the Mitchell County Fair and fared well.
Adam Parks received a Reserve Champion Ribbon for his metal craft production of an aluminum butterfly.
“I started blacksmithing in the last year and a half,” he said. “My wife encouraged me to enter the Open Class. I have always been interested in blacksmithing, but never had the time or finances to do it. I’ve always been interested in the different blacksmithing technics used to simulate nature, wood or various other items.”
To create his butterfly, Parks heated a piece of eighth inch aluminum to soften it. “That allowed me to easily cut it out with a chisel,” Parks said. “Then I used various hammering technics to shape the butterfly, to give it a life-like appearance. It took about four hours to make.”
Sonne Nielsen also caught her creative bug about a year and a half ago, when she began experimenting with acrylic pour art. Recognizing she would never be a portrait painter, she fell in love with pour or fluid art, learned most of her skills through YouTube videos. “My initial impression of the art form was it looked like something I could do, and it looked like fun,” she said. “It is mostly out of my control and that’s what makes it fun.”
Her Reserve Champion Still Life Acrylic Award ended up looking like a feather. To create her piece, Nielsen first painted a black background on a 12-square inch stretched canvas. She then dipped beads in grey paint, dragging them over the black background. To produce the feather shape, she dipped a lamp chain in various shades of white and pulled it sideways over the wet background colors.
Because the art form often begins with poured paint, artists work with multi-layers of wet paint. Nielsen, who often uses small household utensils to shape her art work, said she usually is uncertain of how her paintings will develop, but is often pleasantly surprised by the final results.
Terry Weigle, Orchard, began gardening when he and his wife cleared a space in their woods for a salsa garden. When they produced an overabundance of hot peppers, they began pickling them. “I have a pickling recipe from a buddy of mine, who uses it to pickle Northern Pike,” Weigle said. “I can tell you they are pretty tasty, if you like hot stuff.” Weigle said he has now expanded his pickling to green beans. Wiggle’s pickled Jalapenos won him a purple ribbon at this year’s fair.
Parks, Nielsen and Weigle all revealed their participation at this year’s fair was the result of someone’s encouragement. Nielsen, who has begun to teach her form of painting, was encouraged by a friend, while Parks and Weigle were encouraged by their wives.
