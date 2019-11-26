On Friday night the Osage Green Devils played a well-matched opponent in the West Lyon Wildcats. This was the first round of the playoffs and the Devils came with a record of 5-4 and the Wildcats were 8-1.
The game started under the lights at Sawyer Field. The stands were packed, the players were ready to go and the game was ready to be played. The Wildcats had traveled three-and-a-half hours to play the Devils on their home field. This was the second year in a row the Devils had been in the playoffs.
Last year at this time, the Devils had also won their district and earned a home game in the first round of the playoffs. This game meant so much to both teams, all they both wanted was to keep their season alive.
At 7 o’clock, the ball was kicked and the game was off.
The Green Devils came out firing and scored in the first series. The Wildcats came out looking for answers with a long touchdown run to tie the score. The players and coaches on both sides of the ball knew it was going to be a dog fight all night. The first quarter was a crazy quarter with both teams going back and forth on the scoreboard. Going into the second quarter, the game was close.
At this point in the game, the game could have gone either way. During the second quarter, Osage hit a stop and couldn’t get the ball moving, but the Wildcats had found their stride. Going into halftime the Wildcats were up 35-14, but Osage wasn’t out of the fight.
Coming out of half, both teams were confident in their ability to get the win.
The wildcats started with the ball in the second half. The Wildcats came out of half like they never left and kept their foot on the gas. Osage had found their offense in the second half once again, but could never put it all together.
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats had started to pull away and the score was just too far out of reach for the Devils.
The Wildcats ended up coming out on top with a final score of 55-14.
The Green Devils had a good season, ending with a record of 5-5 and will be back next year to go keep reaching for their goals.
