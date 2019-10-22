The Osage Instrumental Music Department presented a concert on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center located in the Cedar River Complex.
Featured was the Middle School Concert Band and Cadet Band. The Fifth Grade Band performed in their very first public concert.
