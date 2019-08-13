Young Mitchell County grillers had the chance to show off their grill skills at the first Mitchell County Fair Kids' BBQ Contest on Friday, Aug. 2.
At this free event, kids ages 7-10 cooked hamburgers and kids ages 11-15 cooked chicken.
All items were provided for contestants, including grills, charcoal, takes for workspace and meats. Items not provided were coolers, utensils, rubs, sauces and fixings.
Those age 7-10 were allowed one adult helper and those age 11-15 were no allowed any help except an adult who can be available to answer basic questions.
Awards were given to all participants as well as trophies to the top grillers.
