Fire department offers winter weather tips

The Osage Volunteer Fire Department is sharing a few tips during frigid winter weather:

Remember to clear ice and snow buildup from around furnace pipes on your house. Below are some helpful hints on what to look for and how to clear it away.

• Dealing with frost

If the temperature outside remains below freezing for a few days in a row, it is time to inspect the furnace pipe vent on the outside of your house. It is usually a white plastic pipe that comes out of the side of a house. If you find a thin layer of frost on the pipe, scrape it off with a plastic putty knife. Next, use a flashlight to look into the pipe vent to see whether there’s any buildup on the inside.

If there is a heavier buildup of frost, you will need a source of heat to get rid of it. One way is to plug a hairdryer into an outdoor extension cord. Turn up the dryer to its highest setting and use the hot air to melt frost inside the pipe. Remember to keep your hands safe and wear protective gloves while using the hairdryer.

While the hairdryer is a handy tool for clearing frost, do not ever use it in the rain or during a snowfall, as it poses a risk for electrocution.

• Clearing snow

Check on your furnace vent during and after heavy snowfalls, and clear snow away from the vent’s opening if it builds up. If you do notice a mound of snow blocking the furnace vent, clear it away by hand – do not use a shovel or a snowblower, as either could cause damage to the furnace vent pipe.

• Do not forget the meters

Just as with a furnace vent pipe, gas and electric meters can malfunction if exposed to frost, ice or a buildup of snow. A malfunctioning meter can cause your heating system to run less efficiently, or shut down altogether. While you check on your furnace vent, it is a good idea to have a look at your gas and/or electric meter as well, and ensure that it is free of snow, ice and frost.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0