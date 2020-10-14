Finkenauer prioritizing federal investment in rural communities

CEDAR RAPIDS — More federal investment in infrastructure, child care and student debt relief will be key to restoring Iowa’s economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, told a Cedar Rapids business development group.
Much of her focus in her first term in the House has been rural investment and development, Finkenauer told the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and Impact CR. In the 1st Congressional District, that means finding resources not only for the economic hubs — Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo-Cedar Falls — but also the smaller communities across all 20 counties of the district.
How well those small towns and rural areas are doing affects those economic hubs, “and depending on how you’re doing affects them,” Finkenauer said.
“So we’ve got to make sure that everybody is strong here and that these investments are getting everywhere in our communities and not just to our bigger cities.”
Finkenauer, who grew up in a small town outside Dubuque, said she’s seen so many friends move away after high school or college, “and I want them to be able to come back home.”
In addition, as people deal with COVID-19, many are thinking about moving to smaller towns or moving back to where they grew up in Iowa.
“This is why we’ve got to get so many things right coming through this pandemic to stimulate growth again,” she said.
Finkenauer, who said she could “talk about infrastructure all day long,” told the groups during a virtual forum Tuesday that she’s looking for federal support for more than updating Mississippi River locks and dams, highways and bridges, and building out broadband. If Iowa is going to grow its communities and economy, it also needs affordable, quality child care and ways to help younger workers with student debt.
The need for child care has risen to a “fever pitch” during the pandemic, Finkenauer said.
“Child care, in particular, is something that really ties into the rural development piece, but also entrepreneurship, because you can’t start a business if you don’t have reliable, quality child care,” she said. It has been a focus of her work on the Rural Development subcommittee of the House Small Business Committee she chairs.
Because of the lack of child care resources, she said, Iowa is losing young people who might take a risk by starting their own business.
Another barrier to growth — both population and the economy, according to Finkenauer — is student debt, which can prevent Iowans from staying here after completing their education or returning to Iowa after living elsewhere.
Finkenauer, 31, said she still has about $20,000 in college debt, which is much less than many people she knows.
Student debt, she said, also can keep people from starting businesses.
She said she would like to create a program to provide student debt relief to people who settle in communities where populations have been stagnant or declining. One approach would be for the federal government to match what businesses are willing to contribute to paying off student debt.
Research has shown that if a person stays in one community for eight years, they are likely to remain there. So Finkenauer would increase the amount of debt forgiveness each year a person stayed in those targeted communities.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Catch up on the news you might have missed this weekend:
A fall tradition started by Sheryl Pinkham in Clear Lake has received a new face.
Over the seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, travel of all kinds has significantly stalled out.
Consider the kicker.
In the southern Illinois of my youth, petty political corruption came with the office.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa set a record Friday for absentee ballot requests in an election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said.
Moderators for political candidate debates, in one sense, are much like referees at sporting events: if they do their job well, nobody talks about them.
The latest film about Buddy Holly that's named after the place where he died has its star.
Every autumn, nature reveals its beauty in the vivid, colorful leaves all around us. With orange, yellow, red, and golden leaves changing in e…
Almost wherever you live, crappies appeal to lots of anglers, and they seem to be getting more popular.
In 1979, Christina Colman wanted to join the cross country team at Clear Lake. Except there was one problem. There was no girls' cross country team.
"Explicit" political signs have become just a bit more common this election season.
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
The Sports Page in Mason City has been cited by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for not complying with social distancing measures requir…
Kuhn's parents commissioned the bronze work in honor of their son.
West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann confirmed on Friday morning that the volleyball team has placed its season on pause due to COVID-19.
The year 2020 is Cole Kelly’s time to shine.
Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!